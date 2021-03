COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The death of a woman who was found at the scene of a crash in central Colorado Springs early Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Police said just before 4 a.m., they got a call about a crash on South Chelton Loop, which is in the area of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead of a gunshot wound.