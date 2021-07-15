Manitou Springs Police need help identifying burglary suspect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the public’s help regarding a suspect who burglarized and vandalized two businesses in Downtown Manitou Springs.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, one business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue was burglarized, and soon thereafter, at approximately 11:00 p.m., one business in the 100 block of Canon Avenue was also burglarized.

In total, police estimates $6,000 in damages.

The MSPD has reason to believe that these two burglaries are connected. The suspect description is a 5’10” white male with a thin build seen wearing a black beanie, a white t-shirt, white and black Nike Air Max 95’s, and white pants at around 10:30PM in the Downtown Manitou Springs area.

We are encouraging anybody with information to reach out to the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-5407, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please reach out to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at crimestop.net or at (719)-634-STOP [7867].

After a year where many small businesses struggled financially, it is disheartening to see such a senseless act take place in our community. The Manitou Springs Police Department is committed to doing our absolute best to hold the individual who is responsible for these crimes accountable.