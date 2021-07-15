Manitou Springs Police need help identifying burglary suspect

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the public’s help regarding a suspect who burglarized and vandalized two businesses in Downtown Manitou Springs.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, one business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue was burglarized, and soon thereafter, at approximately 11:00 p.m., one business in the 100 block of Canon Avenue was also burglarized.

In total, police estimates $6,000 in damages.

The MSPD has reason to believe that these two burglaries are connected. The suspect description is a 5’10” white male with a thin build seen wearing a black beanie, a white t-shirt, white and black Nike Air Max 95’s, and white pants at around 10:30PM in the Downtown Manitou Springs area.

We are encouraging anybody with information to reach out to the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-5407, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please reach out to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at crimestop.net or at (719)-634-STOP [7867].

After a year where many small businesses struggled financially, it is disheartening to see such a senseless act take place in our community. The Manitou Springs Police Department is committed to doing our absolute best to hold the individual who is responsible for these crimes accountable.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local