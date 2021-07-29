Manitou Springs Police arrest man for vandalizing 50+ gravesites

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) has arrested the suspect who is accused of damaging more than 50 gravesites in May.

On May 26, more than 50 monuments and gravesites at Crystal Valley Cemetery in Manitou Springs were toppled and damaged. The city confirms that a tip that came helped arrest the suspect.

MSPD arrested Landon Wayne Johnston on July 2nd on the charges of criminal mischief, defacing property, and second-degree criminal tampering.

“We are delighted to be able to make an arrest regarding the cemetery vandalism case. The Crystal Valley Cemetery is a historic point of interest in our community, and it pains us to see the damage done to the sacred property,” Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto said.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding other individuals believed to be

involved, please call MSPD at (719) 685-5407.