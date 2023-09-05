DENVER (KDVR) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly walked away from a minimum security prison camp attached to a federal prison in Littleton Tuesday morning.

Edward Verdugo, 49, was discovered missing around 10:30 a.m. from the camp, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The camp is adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Verdugo was described as a 5-foot, 6-inch tall Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 210 pounds.

He was sentenced in the District of New Mexico to 109 months in federal prison for several charges, including conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement were notified and an internal investigation was started.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 303-728-7800.