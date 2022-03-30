COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man has pled guilty to shooting a Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) Officer in 2021, the 4th Judicial District announced Wednesday.

>>Original Story: Suspect in connection to shooting an officer Friday night arrested

It happened during a traffic stop on June 4, 2021 in the Autozone parking lot on N. Nevada Avenue. Jacob Sedillo shot CSPD Officer Kyle Bergstreser and then fled the scene. He was arrested on June 8 and taken into custody.

Officer Bergstreser was released from the hospital a few days after the shooting to continue his recovery at home.

On Wednesday, Sedillo pled guilty to Attempted First Degree Murder and felony menacing charges, a judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison.