(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Cañon City man who set an apartment on fire with a 15-year-old girl inside has been arrested in Colorado Springs, according to the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD originally asked the community for help finding 30-year-old Vincent Wicke on Tuesday, following a domestic violence incident.

According to CCPD, officers responded just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Yale Place. When officers arrived, they put out two fires — one on the porch and one in the closet of a bedroom.

Officers interviewed the primary victim of the domestic violence incident, who said her boyfriend, Wicke, had assaulted her and then tried to set the apartment on fire while the victim’s 15-year-old daughter was inside. Wicke ran from the scene before officers arrived, sparking the manhunt.

CCPD said Wicke was arrested overnight on Thursday in Colorado Springs by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Wicke is charged with First Degree Burglary, First Degree Arson, Third Degree Assault, Child Abuse without Injury, Reckless Endangerment, and Criminal Mischief.

CCPD said Wicke is being held in the El Paso County Jail awaiting extradition back to Fremont County.