(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has identified the suspect arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in connection to an incident in which a car drove into the Pueblo Mall.

According to PPD, just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of an active shooter incident at the Pueblo Mall, located in the 3400 block of Dillon Drive. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately identified the suspect, 29-year-old Mario Arellano, in a vehicle.

While trying to evade police, PPD said Arellano drove through the entrance doors on the west side of the mall. After a struggle, officers were able to take him into custody. Once he was in custody, Arellano allegedly told officers that he had bombs in his car.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The mall was evacuated for several hours before it was cleared and deemed safe around 8 p.m.

PPD is asking anyone on the scene at the food court or anyone who may have captured video during the incident to contact Detective Tim Torres at (719) 553-3335.