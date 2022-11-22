(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The suspect in a shooting involving police in Fountain on Sunday, Nov. 20 has been identified.

41-year-old Ross Milton Floursheim has been identified as the man who police say fired on officers when they were responding to a 911 call.

Officers originally responded at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive in Fountain, after a woman reported that her husband was in the home, intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), which is the lead investigative agency for the shooting, said the woman managed to escape the home and run to a neighbor, but told dispatchers that her son was still in the home with her husband.

According to EPSO, shortly after officers with the Fountain Police Department arrived on scene, Floursheim emerged from the home and fired at least one round from a gun at responding officers. EPSO said at least one officer fired back, hitting Floursheim at least once. No officers were injured during the confrontation.

Floursheim was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is currently in the custody of EPSO.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.