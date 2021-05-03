Man wanted in connection with fatal Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect is wanted on murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Pueblo Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Berkley Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man dead outside a home. His name has not yet been released.

Police identified the suspect as Kevin Woodard, 28. He is now wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Woodard is described as a white man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and balding hair. He has small tattoos above his eyebrows.

Police said Woodard may be in the company of Samantha Shields, 30. Shields is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Samantha Shields / Courtesy Pueblo Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Gravatt at 719-320-6022, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).