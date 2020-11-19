Man wanted in connection to remains found of three people in Conejos County arrested in New Mexico

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are searching for Adre Jordan Boraz in connection with the discovery of human remains in Conejos County.

DENVER — A Sanford man wanted in connection with the human remains located in Conejos County was arrested at a motel in Gallup, New Mexico, at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Members of the Colorado Springs Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), who were assisting the Alamosa Police Department in the search for the fugitive, located 26-year-old Adre Baroz also goes by “Psycho” in Gallup, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon.

Baroz was taken into custody without incident and will be transported to the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup, New Mexico. Baroz is facing charges in Colorado of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, and second-degree kidnapping.

The warrant remains sealed; therefore, no additional information is available.