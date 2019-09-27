Man wanted for attempted murder in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public help in locating a 39-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant after assaulting two men late Thursday night in Pueblo West.

Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for Louis Figueroa on the arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Deputies responded to a Taco Bell parking lot at 99 S. McCulloch around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an assault. When deputies arrived, they learned that a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man had been assaulted by Figueroa, according to police. Both men were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

The juvenile victim told deputies he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when Figueroa approached the vehicle on the driver’s side. He said Figueroa reached inside the window and grabbed him by the neck. The victim said Figueroa pulled him out of the vehicle and continued to choke him until the victim briefly lost consciousness. The victim said when he woke, he was able to run away from Figueroa.

The second man told authorities he witnessed Figueroa assaulting the juvenile and began yelling at the suspect to stop. After the juvenile ran away, Figueroa approached the 20-year-old man and punched him twice in the face, causing serious injuries.

Figueroa left the area in a white F-150 truck prior to deputies arriving on scene. Figueroa is 6-foot tall and 250 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).