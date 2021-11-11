Bail set at $64,500 for man who tried to rob six Colorado Springs businesses over two days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man charged with trying to rob six Colorado Springs businesses over two days has racked up thousands of dollars in bonds.

According to the El Paso County Jail’s website, Fernandez has bonds totaling $64,500.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Jared-Kekoa Fernandez, 22, went inside five different businesses last Friday, Nov. 5. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 6, police say Fernandez tried to rob a convenience store near the 5200 block of Astrozon Boulevard, which is near True Spirit Baptist Church and a 7-Eleven.

During that incident, a store employee pepper sprayed Fernandez.

When officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. The CSPD robbery unit then started an investigation into each of the robberies. Based on that investigation, officers charged Fernandez with five attempted robberies from Nov. 5.

The El Paso County Jail’s website lists four warrants on Fernandez’s profile including Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply (x2), and an Arrest Warrant.

Fernandez’s first appearance in El Paso County court is scheduled for Friday.