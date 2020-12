COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who tried to rob a northern Colorado Springs bank Monday afternoon.

Police said the robbery attempt happened around 3 p.m. at a Chase Bank on Austin Bluffs Parkway. The suspect produced a note demanding money and threatened the use of a gun, according to police. No gun was seen.

When the victim, who was behind a bulletproof partition, refused to give the man any money, he ran away, according to police.