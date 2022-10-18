(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in custody following an incident in which he threatened a sanitation worker with a gun following an argument.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1600 block of West Colorado Avenue, just southeast of Old Colorado City, on a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

The officers’ investigation revealed that a local trash service was operating in the alleyway when an argument started between the sanitation employee and a customer. The suspect, 52-year-old Richard Boccardi, who also lived in the same home, overheard the argument and came outside to engage in the argument.

During the altercation, Boccardi went back inside the home and reemerged with a handgun, then threatened to shoot the sanitation employees. Officers later took Boccardi into custody for Felony Menacing and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

An adult woman was also served and released on the scene for obstructing the investigation. The handgun was later recovered from a third resident of the home, who Boccardi had asked to hold onto the gun for him prior to officers’ arrival.