Man suspected of using the Internet to lure children for sex apprehended by local joint investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man who police say used the Internet to lure children for sex has been arrested.

On Dec. 9, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 5400 block of Mule Deer Dr.

During the search warrant, Alexandre Wallace, 20, was arrested for crimes related to the sexual exploitation and luring of children.

According to CSPD, Wallace was transported to CJC where he is being held without bond until an appearance before a judge.

At last check of the El Paso County Jail’s website, Wallace has a bond of $40,000.

The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is comprised of Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.