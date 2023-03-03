(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a shooting suspect after a man suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday, March 3.

PPD said officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. Friday to the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue, just east of I-25 and Highway 50, on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from suspected gunshot wounds.

PPD said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, PPD said. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.