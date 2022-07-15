PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pueblo then running from police has been arrested.

32-year-old Jordan Aldez told police he “purchased” a 2018 white Volkswagon with Texas plates on the street for $200. Officers said they found a handgun in the vehicle and found Aldez has more than four felony convictions, one of which was possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

But as PPD noted, due to recent legislative changes, Aldaz could not be charged with POWPO despite his

extensive criminal history. None of his felony convictions qualify under Colorado’s felon with a firearm

law.



Aldaz has been featured twice on FBI Criminal Safe Streets program, the first was in October 2016 for

narcotics and POWPO. He was later featured in November of 2017 with three additional warrants for

his arrest.

