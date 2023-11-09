(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman and her brother were arrested on Thursday, Nov. 9 following a stabbing incident near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a stabbing just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of East Dale Street, east of Union Boulevard. While the officers were on their way to the scene, they learned that a woman’s boyfriend had been stabbed by the woman’s brother.

The suspect was reportedly still on scene, outside the home. When officers arrived, they found the suspect outside and began taking him into custody. While doing so, the woman ran outside with a shovel and raised it toward the officers and the suspect.

CSPD said the woman eventually followed instructions from officers, and she was also taken into custody. Her boyfriend, the victim in the stabbing, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, CSPD said.