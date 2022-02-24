COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to locate the person responsible for stabbing a man several times on the east side of the city.

Around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday night, Sand Creek Division officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Copper Springs View to investigate an assault.

When they arrived, officers found a man with several stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Based on preliminary information received by officers on scene, this is an isolated incident and an ongoing investigation.