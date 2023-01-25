(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, the victim told officers that he was walking on Prairie Avenue when he encountered a man walking ahead of him who was yelling to himself.

The victim said he tried to cross the street to avoid the yelling man, but the suspect instead came toward him and made threatening statements. The suspect then started chasing the victim, who tried to defend himself with an expandable baton.

During the incident, the victim realized he had been stabbed in the arm.

According to statements provided by the victim, the suspect appeared to be White or Hispanic, in his 20’s or early 30’s, approximately 5’8” tall, 160 lbs., with a bald head and was thought to have small tattoos on his face. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

PPD said officers searched the surrounding area but did not find the suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PPD asked anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect to contact PPD at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or go to PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.