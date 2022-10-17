(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect is being questioned after a man was stabbed at a KFC in Pueblo on Saturday, Oct. 15 before being involved in a car crash at Highway 50 and North Elizabeth Street.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. to the KFC on North Elizabeth Street on a reported stabbing. As officers were responding, they were informed of a car crash that happened nearby at the intersection of N. Elizabeth and Hwy 50.

When officers arrived at the accident, they learned that a man in one of the cars involved had been stabbed at the KFC, but he had walked away from the crash scene. He was quickly located walking eastbound on Hwy 50 and transported to the hospital. PPD said the stabbing victim was in serious but stable condition.

A man suspected of stabbing the victim left the KFC before officers arrived, PPD said. The suspect later called PPD and gave them his location. He was transported for questioning.

PPD said this is an active, ongoing investigation, and that it appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.