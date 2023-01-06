(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside.

According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 1500 block of North Circle Drive, near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard. CSPD said the owner of a stolen car had located his car and found it with three people sitting in it.

When officers contacted the people in the car, two of them did as officers instructed, but a third suspect ran from the car in an attempt to avoid officers. The suspect ran through a nearby neighborhood, before eventually being taken into custody.

CSPD said two people were arrested in connection to the stolen car.