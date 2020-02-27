Man shot while trying to recover stolen car in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a father was shot while trying to recover his son’s stolen car in Pueblo Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a car theft victim learned his stolen car was on East Eighth Street. The victim and his dad spotted the car and followed it to the area of East Fourth Street and Erie Avenue. When the suspect stopped, the victim and his dad approached the car and tried to pull him out, according to police. That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired, according to police.

The victim’s dad was shot in the hand, according to police. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim dropped his cellphone in the stolen car during the confrontation. Police used the signal to track the car to Cambria Drive, where they found it unoccupied.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect. He was described as a Hispanic man wearing a sports jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Torres at 719-553-3335.