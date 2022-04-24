PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning.

According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the area.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital by witnesses.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when available.