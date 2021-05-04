Man shot in road rage incident in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was shot in a road rage incident in western Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 10:15 a.m., they got a call about a shooting in the area of 19th Street and Uintah Street. The victim told them he was driving his white Jeep Cherokee on Highway 24 east of 30th Street when he got into a confrontation with someone in a gray Toyota 4Runner. The altercation continued across several blocks, until someone in the 4Runner pulled out what appeared to be a black rifle with a scope and fired one shot at the victim’s car, according to police.

Police said the victim sustained an injury to his left cheek, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).