(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner on Tuesday, June 27 has been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 28-year-old William Zink was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as the unknown man who entered a home on Nebula Court on Tuesday before being shot by the homeowner.

CSPD said officers responded to the 700 block of Nebula Court, southwest of Bear Creek Regional Park, just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a reported burglary. When officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who said an unknown man entered his home.

The homeowner shot the alleged intruder, now identified as Zink, and hit him. Zink then ran from the home, and was later found by officers. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

CSPD said Zink’s shooting death is being investigated as a homicide, but said no arrests have been made. According to CSPD, this is the 14th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there were 26 homicides investigated.

CSPD asked anyone with information or who may be a witness to this incident to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).