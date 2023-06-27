(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries on Pueblo’s east side on Monday, June 26.

According to PPD, officers responded just after 5:45 p.m. on Monday to the area of East 15th Street and Troy Avenue, just south of the Troy Avenue/Highway 50 intersection, on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the alley just west of Troy Avenue between East 14th Street and 15th Street. The man had blood on his neck, face, and knee, and was conscious when officers arrived. He was able to tell officers that he had been shot.

During their investigation, officers found video evidence that showed a white car driving south on Troy Avenue which then turned west into the alley where the victim was found. The car pulled up next to the victim, who was standing in the alley at the time.

PPD said a passenger got out of the car and had a conversation with the victim. After speaking for a few minutes, PPD said shots were heard and the victim fell to the ground. The passenger got back in the car, which then left the scene westbound down the alley.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

PPD asked anyone with information on this incident to call dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Sergeant Chris Flores at (719) 553-2936. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.