(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a man was shot in the leg and taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home and shot at law enforcement.

CSPD is the lead agency investigating the deputy-involved shooting, which happened Monday, Feb. 27 on Easy Street in Security-Widefield. CSPD said their department was originally notified of a deputy-involved shooting around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

CSPD said the initial investigation shows that around 2:20 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received a call reporting a man menacing a person with a gun. Shortly after, another call reported multiple shots fired in the area of Easy Street.

Deputies with EPSO as well as officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to a home in the 000 block of Easy Street and saw the suspect inside the home. The suspect then fired at least one round at responding law enforcement, CSPD said. In response, an EPSO deputy fired at least one time toward the suspect.

As a result of the exchange of gunfire, the EPSO Tactical Group responded and established containment around the home, and negotiators began trying to communicate with the suspect and arrange his surrender.

CSPD said the suspect remained barricaded inside the home for several hours, and after on-an-off communication with negotiators, he still refused to come out. Over four hours after the standoff began, at around 6:42 p.m., the EPSO SWAT team entered the home and arrested the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Robert Wood.

CSPD said Wood was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. No deputies were injured in the standoff.

CSPD said the deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, per their department policies. The deputy’s identity has not been released at this time.

CSPD said this remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to the investigation is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).