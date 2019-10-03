Man shot during robbery in southern Colorado Springs

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a robbery in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Carmel Drive near the intersection with Monterey Road. The victim told police he was sitting in a truck when a man approached, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded everything the victim had on him.

When the victim refused, the suspect fired a shot, hitting the victim in the arm, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized with a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories