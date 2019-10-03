Man shot during robbery in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a robbery in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Carmel Drive near the intersection with Monterey Road. The victim told police he was sitting in a truck when a man approached, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded everything the victim had on him.

When the victim refused, the suspect fired a shot, hitting the victim in the arm, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized with a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still searching for the suspect.