Man shot during robbery attempt in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery attempt in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Potter Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was treated at the hospital and released, according to police.

A witness who was walking with the victim told police they were returning to an apartment when a man asked the victim for money. When the victim refused to give him any money, the man pulled a gun and shot the victim one time, according to police.

Police said the suspect was with another man and a woman. All three ran away after the suspect shot the victim.

No suspects have been identified.