Man shot during Pueblo home invasion

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was shot after entering a Pueblo home and getting into a fight with the residents early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. at a home on Box Elder Street. The residents told police a white car pulled up and parked in front of their home. Three men got out and came into the home through the front door, according to police. A fight ensued, and one of the residents fired a handgun at the intruders. The three men then left, according to police.

A short time later, one of the men arrived at the hospital with two gunshot wounds, according to police. The wounds were not life-threatening.

Police are now working to identify the other two people who entered the home.

One of them was described as a Hispanic man with a bald head and a cleft lip. He was wearing a white basketball jersey with red trim and had tattoos on his chest. The other is described as an older Hispanic man, about 6 feet 5 inches tall and 230 pounds, with gray hair and no facial hair.

Police said one of these two men may have also been shot during the incident.

It’s not clear if the residents of the home knew the three men or not.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Ryan Torres at 719-553-3335.