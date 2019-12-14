Man shot during fight in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is recovering after he was shot during an altercation in western Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Colorado Avenue and 13th Street. Two men got into a fight, and one of them was shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police have not yet found the suspect.

Police said the original call indicated someone had also been stabbed in the altercation, but police could not confirm that information.