Man shot during fight at western Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man sustained serious injuries when he was shot during a fight at a western Colorado Springs motel Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Garden of the Gods Motel at Colorado Avenue and 30th Street. Two men got into a fight that spilled out into the parking lot, according to police. That’s when one of the men shot the other in the leg.

Police said the victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Police said their investigation is continuing.