(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting just west of Blende in Pueblo County on Monday evening, July 3.

PCSO said deputies responded to a reported shooting around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of Tampico Street, in the Salt Creek neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the home.

The man was determined to be dead on the scene, PCSO said. Interviews were conducted by law enforcement and no arrests have been made, though PCSO said there is believed to be no danger to the public. The identity of the victim, as well as the manner of death, will be determined by the Pueblo County Coroner.