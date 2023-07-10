(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a shooting southeast of Pueblo on Monday, July 3.

Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally responded around 6:15 p.m. on Monday to the 1300 block of Tampico Street, in the Salt Creek neighborhood, on a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside a home.

The man was determined to be dead on the scene, PCSO said. The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim on Monday, July 10 as 25-year-old Sabino Loya-Armendariz. The coroner said he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

At the time of the shooting, PCSO said no suspect had been arrested, however there does not appear to be a danger to the public.