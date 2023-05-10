(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a shooting death on Pueblo’s Lower East Side on Tuesday, May 9.

PPD said officers responded just after 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1500 block of East 2nd Street, east of South Joplin Avenue, on a report of a person who had been shot.

PPD said when officers arrived, they found an adult man dead on scene. Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations unit responded to investigate the death, which has been ruled a homicide.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after family has been notified.

PPD asked anyone with information on this incident to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This marks the seventh homicide in Pueblo in 2023.