COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man sustained serious injuries in a shooting near Memorial Park Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11 a.m. on the Pikes Peak Avenue side of the park. Several people got into a fight, and one man was shot in the leg, according to police. Police said the victim sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Police said everyone involved with the shooting has been located. Their investigation is ongoing.