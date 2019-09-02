Man seriously injured in stabbing near Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened around 9:15 p.m. near Dorchester Park on South Nevada Avenue. The victim is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

Police said the victim did not know who stabbed him, and no suspects have been identified. However, police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.