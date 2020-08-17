Man seriously injured in shooting at Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Ivywild area of Colorado Springs Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Elevate Apartment Homes on Crestone Lane. The victim was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police said they have not identified a suspect in the shooting, but there is no known risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).