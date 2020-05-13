Man seriously injured in northern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Dublin Loop West, which is in the neighborhood northeast of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting. There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).