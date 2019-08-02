Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in Colorado Springs bar parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was seriously injured when a man intentionally drove a pickup truck toward a group of people in a Colorado Springs bar parking lot early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 1:45 a.m. at Copperhead Road on Academy Boulevard.

Police said a man had been kicked out of the bar. As he was leaving, he started to argue with patrons who were outside in the parking lot, according to police. He then got into a pickup truck and intentionally drove toward a group of patrons, hitting one of them.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver left the scene and has not been identified. Police said he was driving a late 1990s single-cab Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The pickup sustained damage to the front passenger side, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.