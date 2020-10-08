Man seriously injured in downtown Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on the east side of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Wahsatch Avenue near the intersection with Bijou Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).