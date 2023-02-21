(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of First Degree Murder in the death of 15-month old Aiden Seeley, who died of injuries resulting from child abuse.

Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on West Coral Drive in Pueblo West on Sept. 16, 2020. The child, Aiden, was taken to the hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs where he later died on Sept. 18.

An autopsy revealed Aiden died of injuries sustained from child abuse, according to PCSO. Deputies determined the injuries happened while he was in Spinuzzi’s care.

According to PCSO, Aiden was a foster child placed into the care of 31-year-old Dacey Spinuzzi in July of 2020. Deputies said three other foster children were living with Spinuzzi, along with a biological child she had with 36-year-old Ramondo Jones. The foster children were removed from the home and put in protective custody, and the biological child was placed with family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones and Spinuzzi were both arrested following an investigation into what was then labeled the suspicious death of Aiden. Jones was charged with First Degree Murder of a Child by One in a Position of Trust, and Spinuzzi was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death.

According to PCSO, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, Jones was found guilty on his charge of First Degree Murder of a Child by One in a Position of Trust following a three-week trial, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.