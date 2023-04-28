(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who was arrested for the murder of Brian MacDonald in Colorado Springs in January of 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison plus 48 years.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2022 to the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard and found a man dead who had suffered “obvious trauma.” He was later identified as 42-year-old Brian MacDonald.

In late January 2022, 21-year-old Demar Ravenell was identified as the suspect in the case. Ravenell was deemed a “most wanted” criminal after a Sept. 2021 homicide that took place in the state of South Carolina.

On Feb. 7, 2022, Ravenell was arrested at a home in Pueblo in connection to the homicide investigation of MacDonald.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Twitter, Ravenell was sentenced on April 28, 2023 to life in prison plus 48 years for the murder of MacDonald. Ravenell was sentenced on charges of First Degree Murder, Felony Second Degree Murder, First Degree Attempted Murder, and Aggravated Robbery.