Man sentenced to federal prison in connection with Colorado Springs bank robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to federal prison in connection with two bank robberies in Colorado Springs in 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Elijah Salazar, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release. He was prosecuted for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said on March 14, 2018, Salazar robbed the Ent Federal Credit Union on Jet Wing Drive.

Then, on March 23, 2018, a 16-year-old boy robbed the ANB Bank on Briargate Boulevard as part of a gang initiation, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said the boy approached a teller demanding money, then ran away with the cash. Immediately after the robbery, bank officials locked the doors, keeping witnesses inside.

The bank manager became suspicious that one person inside the bank, later identified as Salazar, was working with the robber and had tried to distract her during the robbery. The manager told Salazar to sit in the lobby and wait for police. When officers arrived, they searched him and arrested him on suspicion of cocaine possession, according to prosecutors.

Investigators later determined Salazar had accompanied the 16-year-old to ensure he robbed the bank, according to prosecutors.