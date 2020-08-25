Man sentenced to federal prison for involvement in Colorado Springs bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who prosecutors say was a leader of the Rolling 60s Crips gang has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to being involved in a series of bank robberies.

Prosecutors said Eric Coleman, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison. He pled guilty in March to bank robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Coleman was a mastermind of a bank robbery operation that actively recruited and manipulated teens to carry out the actual robberies. He made juvenile gang members put on makeup and use a gun to rob the banks, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said one of the robberies happened March 14, 2018 at an Ent Credit Union in Colorado Springs. After the robbery, Coleman picked up the robber and drove away, according to prosecutors. The four people involved, including Coleman, then met at a fast-food restaurant, where the robber gave the gun to Coleman and the money was divided.

Prosecutors said seven people were charged in connection with these crimes. All of them have pleaded guilty, and three have been sentenced.