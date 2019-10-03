Man sentenced to 7 years for Western Slope marijuana grows

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for growing thousands of marijuana plants in Rifle and in southwest Colorado.

The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent reports that Long Luong was sentenced Tuesday by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Marcia S. Krieger during a hearing in Grand Junction.

Luong had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to grow and distribute more than 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of marijuana.

Luong and co-defendants Guoying Tang and Heung Yu Wong were arrested by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in 2016 at the illegal grow in Rifle. Agents seized 2,420 plants there.

Luong was arrested again in 2017 after agents seized 110 pounds (50 kilograms) of marijuana harvested from another illegal grow in southwestern Colorado.

Tang and Wong have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Information from: Post Independent