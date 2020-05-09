Man sentenced to 50 years for killing woman, driving body to Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS — A judge on Friday, sentenced Joshua Thomsen, 21, to 46 years for second-degree murder, and 4 years for tampering with a deceased human body. The time would be served consecutively.

Thomsen pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Park County and then driving her body to a Colorado Springs Walmart in January.

Amy Shrieves, 21, was killed in the crime, which happened in April of 2019. Police at the time said they got a call from a man admitting to killing someone. When they arrived at the Walmart on 8th Street, they found Shrieves shot dead in a car.