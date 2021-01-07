Man sentenced to 48 years for Lone Tree kidnapping, sex assault

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who previously lived in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 48 years in prison after he pled guilty to a kidnapping and sexual assault in Douglas County in 2018.

Paul Nader, 32, pled guilty to first-degree assault and aggravated robbery on September 23. The plea agreement also included two sentence enhancers.

Nader was originally charged with 12 counts, including sexual assault and kidnapping.

The crime happened on August 14, 2018 in the parking lot of a Lone Tree coffee shop. Witnesses saw Nader push the victim into her own car and drive off with her, according to deputies. Deputies later learned Nader had approached the woman holding a knife, and had physically and sexually assaulted her in the car.

About two and a half hours after the kidnapping, Nader stopped at a gas station in Castle Pines, where the victim asked for help. A passerby and the gas station owner both called 911, the owner told KDVR at the time. Nader was arrested on the scene.

Deputies said Nader was living in Colorado Springs at the time. He was a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in Jefferson County in 2013.

Nader’s 48-year sentence was handed down Monday in 18th Judicial District court.