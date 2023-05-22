(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison after a bar fight led to the shooting death of a man in October of 2022.

25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 28, 2022, after law enforcement responded to the the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South Highway 85 in Fountain, on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Witnesses told police Kristo and the victim were in a physical fight inside the bar, which ended with Kristo shooting the victim outside the bar, before immediately running from the scene.

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

Shortly after, Kristo was arrested by members of the Fountain Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 22, 2023, a spokesperson with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed to FOX21 News that Kristo pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections.